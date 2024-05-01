The long-awaited third season of Bridgerton is finally being released on Netflix in May. The new season will be split into two parts—the first part comes out on May 16 and part two is scheduled for June 13. In addition, several reality shows and comedy specials are coming to Netflix this month.
Selling the OC is coming out with a new season on May 3. John Mulaney has a new live comedy show that is being released in six parts called John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA with the first part is coming out on May 3. Also in the comedy realm, Katt Williams is releasing a new comedy special called Katt Williams Presents: Woke Foke. Some titles are also leaving the streaming service this month, including popular projects such as Burlesque, The Great Gatsby, all of the Hunger Games movies, Uncut Gems, and more.
Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in May 2024—and what is leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in May 2024
May 1
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power
Down The Rabbit Hole
Frankly Speaking
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
May 2
A Man in Full
Beautiful Rebel
Secrets of the Neanderthals
T・P BON
May 3
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Postcards
Selling the OC: Season 3
The Unbroken Voice: Season 2
Unfrosted
May 4
Katt Williams: Woke Foke
May 5
Roast of Tom Brady
May 6
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
May 7
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Super Rich in Korea
May 8
The Final: Attack on Wembley
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
May 9
Bodkin
The Guardian of the Monarchs
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Mother of The Bride
Thank You, Next
May 10
Blood of Zeus: Season 2
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Living with Leopards
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2
The Ultimatum: South Africa
May 11
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart
May 13
Princess Power: Season 3
May 15
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal
May 16
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1
Maestro in Blue: Season 2
May 17
The 8 Show
Power
Thelma the Unicorn
May 19
Golden Kamuy
May 20
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4
May 21
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy
May 22
Toughest Forces on Earth
May 23
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
In Good Hands 2
Tires
May 24
Atlas
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Mulligan: Part 2
My Oni Girl
May 29
Bionic
Colors of Evil: Red
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
May 30
Eric
Geek Girl
May 31
A Part of You
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal
Raising Voices
Tòkunbọ̀
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2024
May 1
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State: Season 1
Blue Mountain State: Season 2
Blue Mountain State: Season 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander: Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
May 2
Lola
May 3
2 Hearts
May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
May 6
30 for 30: Broke
30 for 30: Deion's Double Play
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
Reba: Seasons 1-6
May 7
War Dogs
May 9
Sing Street
May 13
Archer: Seasons 1-13
May 14
Married at First Sight: Season 15
May 15
The Clovehitch Killer
May 16
Upgrade
May 19
A Simple Favor
May 21
Wildfire: Seasons 1-4
May 22
Act Your Age: Season 1
May 24
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
May 28
Burnt
May 29
Patrick Melrose
May 31
Chola Chabuca
Here's what’s leaving Netflix in May 2024
May 1
Bennett's War
Magic Mike's Last Dance
May 2
Survive the Night
May 3
Arctic Dogs
May 8
Uncut Gems
May 9
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
May 10
St. Vincent
May 11
Where the Crawdads Sing
May 14
Fifty Shades of Black
May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
May 21 Leaving 5/11/24
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios
May 22
The Boxtrolls
May 26
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
May 31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You've Got Mail
Write to Moises Mendez II at moises.mendez@time.com