The long-awaited third season of Bridgerton is finally being released on Netflix in May. The new season will be split into two parts—the first part comes out on May 16 and part two is scheduled for June 13. In addition, several reality shows and comedy specials are coming to Netflix this month.

Selling the OC is coming out with a new season on May 3. John Mulaney has a new live comedy show that is being released in six parts called John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA with the first part is coming out on May 3. Also in the comedy realm, Katt Williams is releasing a new comedy special called Katt Williams Presents: Woke Foke. Some titles are also leaving the streaming service this month, including popular projects such as Burlesque, The Great Gatsby, all of the Hunger Games movies, Uncut Gems, and more.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in May 2024—and what is leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in May 2024

May 1

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power

Down The Rabbit Hole

Frankly Speaking

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

May 2

A Man in Full

Beautiful Rebel

Secrets of the Neanderthals

T・P BON

May 3

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Postcards

Selling the OC: Season 3

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2

Unfrosted

Melissa McCarthy as Donna Stankowski, Jerry Seinfeld as Bob Cabana and Jim Gaffigan as Edsel Kellogg III in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story Courtesy of Netflix

May 4

The Atypical Family

Katt Williams: Woke Foke

May 5

Roast of Tom Brady

May 6

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

May 7

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Super Rich in Korea

May 8

The Final: Attack on Wembley

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

May 9

Bodkin

The Guardian of the Monarchs

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Mother of The Bride

Thank You, Next

May 10

Blood of Zeus: Season 2

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Living with Leopards

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2

The Ultimatum: South Africa

May 11

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart

May 13

Princess Power: Season 3

May 15

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

May 16

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1

Maestro in Blue: Season 2

May 17

The 8 Show

Power

Thelma the Unicorn

May 19

Golden Kamuy

May 20

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4

May 21

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy

May 22

Toughest Forces on Earth

May 23

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

In Good Hands 2

Tires

May 24

Atlas

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Mulligan: Part 2

My Oni Girl

May 29

Bionic

Colors of Evil: Red

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

May 30

Eric

Geek Girl

May 31

A Part of You

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal

Raising Voices

Tòkunbọ̀

Robyn Cara as Emmy Sizergh, Siobhán Cullen as Dove, Will Forte as Gilbert Power in episode 102 of Bodkin. Courtesy of Netflix

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2024

May 1

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State: Season 1

Blue Mountain State: Season 2

Blue Mountain State: Season 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria

May 2

Lola

May 3

2 Hearts

May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

May 6

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion's Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

Reba: Seasons 1-6

May 7

War Dogs

May 9

Sing Street

May 13

Archer: Seasons 1-13

May 14

Married at First Sight: Season 15

May 15

The Clovehitch Killer

May 16

Upgrade

May 19

A Simple Favor

May 21

Wildfire: Seasons 1-4

May 22

Act Your Age: Season 1

May 24

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

May 28

Burnt

May 29

Patrick Melrose

May 31

Chola Chabuca

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbo in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Courtesy Of Netflix

Here's what’s leaving Netflix in May 2024

May 1

Bennett's War

Magic Mike's Last Dance

May 2

Survive the Night

May 3

Arctic Dogs

May 8

Uncut Gems

May 9

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

May 10

St. Vincent

May 11

Where the Crawdads Sing

May 14

Fifty Shades of Black

May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

May 21 Leaving 5/11/24

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios

May 22

The Boxtrolls

May 26

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

May 31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail