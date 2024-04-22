  • World
U.S. Military Base in Syria Struck by Rockets Fired From Iraq

A member of the Iraqi's Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashed al-Shaabi) stands guard on Feb. 4, 2024 during the funeral of the 16 members killed in U.S. airstrikes.
A member of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashed al-Shaabi) stands guard on Feb. 4, 2024, during the funeral of 16 members killed in U.S. airstrikes.Ameer Al-Mohammedawi—dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images
By Sherif Tarek / Bloomberg

A military base in Syria belonging to a U.S.-led coalition combating militants in the area came under rocket-fire late on Sunday, the government-affiliated Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement.

At least one rocket landed at the base, said Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in an interview with Al-Arabiya. The attack was the third to target the same site within 24 hours, Abdulrahman added. 

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Iraqi forces are conducting a wide-ranging search and inspection operation west of Nineveh near the Syrian border to try to capture the perpetrators, according to a statement from the Iraqi Security Media Cell posted on X.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq didn’t explicitly claim responsibility for the strike, but in a statement on Telegram the militant group said it decided to resume military operations against American troops after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited the U.S. this month. The group gave Al-Sudani three months to negotiate the departure of U.S. forces in Iraq.

“What happened a short while ago is the beginning that must be escalated,” according to the group’s statement. 

The attack followed an explosion on a base in Iraq this weekend controlled by the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iran-allied militias, killing one person and injuring eight, the Associated Press reported. The U.S. said it wasn’t behind that incident.

