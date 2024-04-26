On Thursday night, the world’s most influential figures gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City to celebrate the annual TIME 100 list.

Hosted by 2024 honoree Taraji P. Henson, the event drew over 400 attendees, who ranged from Hollywood stars like Da’Vine Joy Randolph, fresh off her Oscars win for The Holdovers to the international change makers like the Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, whose photographs of Gaza have helped to bring much-needed awareness of the crisis there.

At the cocktail hour ahead of the event, musician Jack Antonoff and his family socialized alongside comedian Alex Edelman, while singer Kylie Minogue mingled with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Henson had a joyous reunion with her fellow The Color Purple co-stars Colman Domingo and Fantasia Barrino, who was also one of the night’s performers.

Alongside Barrino, the night also featured a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa, who performed songs from her upcoming album, Radical Optimism.

This year's Gala features live performances from Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, two honorees on the 2024 TIME100 list.

TIME is teaming up with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with a special television event. TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, produced in partnership with P&G, airs Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, and the next day on Hulu, featuring host Taraji P. Henson and appearances by Patrick Mahomes, Maya Rudolph, and more.

Dua Lipa at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Kylie Minogue arriving at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Kelley Robinson at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

21 Savage at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

E. Jean Carroll and Roberta Kaplan at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Colman Domingo at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME Jonathan Anderson at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Motaz Azaiza at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Dev Patel and guests at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Tory Burch and guests at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Ynon Kreiz at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Alex Edelman brings matzah to Patrick Mahomes and 21 Savage at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Uma Thurman greets Julienne Lusenge at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Maya Rudolph at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Jack Antonoff at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Thelma Golden at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Patrick Mahomes and Brittaney Mahomes at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Rachel Hardeman at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Host and honoree Taraji P. Henson at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Alex Edelman and Maya Rudolph at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME

Guests at the TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 25, 2024. Nina Westervelt for TIME