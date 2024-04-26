E. Jean Carroll Sounds Off on Trump’s Hush Money Trial

On Thursday night, guests gathered in New York City to celebrate the 2024 TIME100, a list that ran the gamut from Hollywood's brightest stars to global leaders and changemakers. One of the night's most significant honorees, E. Jean Carroll, was surprised that she was included on this year's list—but she shouldn't have been. Last year, Carroll made headlines when she was awarded $5 million after a Manhattan jury found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse in a lawsuit she filed against him for an alleged rape in the 1990s, giving hope to survivors everywhere for justice.

While attending the Time100 Gala in New York City on Thursday night, Carroll weighed in on Trump's current hush money criminal trial, which began in a downtown Manhattan court last week. Carroll was hopeful that Trump's trial would bring to light the truth about the former president's actions.

"I think that it’s a New York jury, they’re the smartest in the world, with all political backgrounds," she told TIME at the event. "They will make the right decision."

With Trump emerging as the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Carroll also stressed the importance of voters considering which candidates would reflect their values, especially when it came to the future of reproductive rights.

"The main question we need to ask of our candidates is: do women have the rights over their own bodies?"

