Highlights From the Red Carpet at the 2024 TIME100 Gala

On Thursday, TIME rolled out the red carpet at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center for a ceremony recognizing the 2024 TIME100 honorees. This year’s TIME100 Gala, which brought together some of the most influential people in the world to celebrate the annual TIME100 list, began with a number of the night’s biggest stars serving stunning looks, chatting with press, and mingling amongst each other.

Here are the evening’s buzziest red carpet moments, featuring icons like singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor-director Dev Patel, and more.

Dua Lipa on Saturday Night Live

Leading up to her upcoming double-duty stint as both host and musical guest of the May 4 episode of SNL, Dua Lipa revealed how thrilled she is to be taking on the legendary gig. “I’m so excited. I’m really, really looking forward to it,” she said. “I’m just going to throw myself into what could quite possibly be the maddest experience of my life and just have fun with it.”

She also explained how she’s started preparing for her first time as host. “I hung out with Bowen Yang for a bit so I was picking his brain a little before I get into all the madness,” she said.

Dev Patel on rom-coms

Fresh off the theatrical release of his feature directorial debut, revenge thriller Monkey Man, Dev Patel offered his take on a very different genre of film: romantic comedies.

After being told that many of his fans want to see him in a rom-com, Patel seemed totally game. “I love rom-coms. I wouldn’t mind doing my own Hugh Grant vibes,” he said, adding that, in addition to all of Grant’s movies, his personal favorite rom-com is Pretty Woman.

However, he all but pled the fifth when asked whom he’d like to star opposite him. “Any of the cool actresses working today,” he said.

Kylie Minogue on “Padam Padam”

In reference to her 2023 No.1 hit single “Padam Padam,” pop icon Kylie Minogue said that while she was originally confused by the song’s title, she immediately fell in love with it after hearing it as a demo.

“Before he hit play, I was like, ‘Padam Padam?’ As everyone pretty much said, ‘What’s Padam Padam?’” she said. “I heard the song, fell in love with it, and literally said, ‘Get me the stems—when can I record it?’ So I recorded it in my hotel room—I do so much recording myself now...I will forever be very thankful for ‘Padam Padam.’”

Don Lemon on Weinstein’s overturned conviction

In the wake of the news that New York’s top court overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction—the watershed case that sparked Hollywood’s #MeToo movement—TV journalist Don Lemon spoke about why he believes Weinstein’s case should be “adjudicated properly.”

“I’m not a fan [of Weinstein] but I will tell you it’s our justice system,” Lemon said. “If they found credible evidence that something happened with the judge during the trial then just like any other citizen he should be treated equally under the law…Innocent until proven guilty. Again, that doesn’t mean I think he’s innocent. But Donald Trump is downtown in Manhattan and he’s in front of a judge and a jury. Everyone should be treated fairly under the system.”

The TIME100 Gala is TIME’s annual celebration of the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The Gala brings together icons, leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from across industries and nations for one lively evening of meaningful dialogue and celebration. This year’s Gala features live performances from Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, two honorees on the 2024 TIME100 list.

TIME is teaming up with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with a special television event. TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, produced in partnership with P&G, airs Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, and the next day on Hulu, featuring host Taraji P. Henson and appearances by Patrick Mahomes, Maya Rudolph, and more. —With reporting by Meg Zukin and Cady Lang

The TIME100 Gala was presented by Booking.com, Citi, Merck, Northern Data Group, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and Verizon.