The Swifties Who Turned Their Fandom Into a Career

1 minute read
By TIME Video and Jeannie Kopstein

Bonny Barker and Emily Hunt have gained an online following making videos about Taylor Swift, turning a fun side hobby to a full-time career. They discuss the community their channel has fostered, why Swift and her music mean so much to them and their supporters, and what it was like to get noticed by Taylor herself.

