Prince William is expected to return to royal duties Thursday, marking his first public engagements since his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced her cancer diagnosis last month.

William is expected to visit Surrey and West London to “spotlight the community and environmental impact organizations in the area are having through their work”, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday. He will pay a visit to a food redistribution charity and a youth center.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been noticeably absent from public engagements in recent months, as the couple privately grappled with the news of Kate’s cancer diagnosis. The news of the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis was shared with the public on March 22, following months of speculation around her disappearance. She revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

In the weeks before the news was made public, Prince William canceled a number of public engagements, including a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece. The couple also missed Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, a typically high-profile annual event.

A public return has yet to be announced for Kate, who first stepped back from royal responsibilities in January following a planned abdominal surgery. She was initially expected to return to royal duties after Easter, though her return has been postponed until she is given medical clearance.

In the video message released at the time, Kate appealed for privacy. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”