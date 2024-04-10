To keep global warming in check, the world needs to remove billions of tons of carbon dioxide by 2100. Swiss company Climeworks uses direct air capture technology to remove carbon dioxide from the air and store it permanently underground.
How Oil and Gas Companies Can Help Build Geothermal Energy
By Alejandro de la Garza and Andrew D. Johnson
