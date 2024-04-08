See Today’s Total Solar Eclipse in Photos

Crowds are gathering across the U.S. in preparation for today’s total solar eclipse, an event expected to draw millions of viewers across the U.S. Viewing sites are being set up across the path of totality—including one along Niagara Falls State Park, a special “eclipse flight” traveling through the eclipse’s path, and a mass wedding scheduled to take place in Russellville, Ark. just minutes before totality.
The solar eclipse has begun to move across North America, with Mexico and large parts of Texas having witnessed totality early this afternoon. By the end of the afternoon, the eclipse will pass through 15 states, passing through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and parts of Tennessee and Michigan. Millions of people are expected to watch the event, which is the last time a total solar eclipse will be visible in the contiguous United States until 2044.
Here are photos of the eclipse—and some of its millions of viewers—from across the U.S.