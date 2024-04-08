See Today’s Total Solar Eclipse in Photos

Crowds are gathering across the U.S. in preparation for today’s total solar eclipse, an event expected to draw millions of viewers across the U.S. Viewing sites are being set up across the path of totality—including one along Niagara Falls State Park, a special “eclipse flight” traveling through the eclipse’s path, and a mass wedding scheduled to take place in Russellville, Ark. just minutes before totality.

The solar eclipse has begun to move across North America, with Mexico and large parts of Texas having witnessed totality early this afternoon. By the end of the afternoon, the eclipse will pass through 15 states, passing through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and parts of Tennessee and Michigan. Millions of people are expected to watch the event, which is the last time a total solar eclipse will be visible in the contiguous United States until 2044.

Here are photos of the eclipse—and some of its millions of viewers—from across the U.S.

People watch a total solar eclipse as the sky goes dark in Mazatlan, Mexico. Fernando Llano—AP

Views of the total solar eclipse from Mazatlan, Mexico. Henry Romero—Reuters (3)

People watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas. Eric Gay—AP

Melissa, left, and Michael Richards watch through solar goggles as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Wooster, Ohio. solar-eclipse-photos-16

A man stands to watch the eclipse during a practice round at The Masters, in Augusta, Ga. Eloisa Lopez—Reuters

People wrap up warm as they wait for the solar eclipse in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on April 8, 2024. Adam Gray—Getty Images

People prepare their telescope to see the eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico. Hector Vivas—Getty Images

People gather under overcast skies in anticipation of watching the total solar eclipse from Niagara Falls, Ontario. Matt Rourke—AP

People look through a telescope that is tracking the path of the sun as people gather on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to view the partial solar eclipse. Kent Nishimura—Getty Images

A bride and groom look on before a planned mass wedding of over 200 couples at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival in Russellville, Ark. Mario Tama—Getty Images

A person uses their phone at Edge at Hudson Yards, in New York City, before the partial solar eclipse. Spencer Platt—Getty Images

Passengers get ready to board a plane en route to Detroit, following the solar eclipse’s path of totality, in Austin, Texas. Leonardo Benassatto—Reuters

Amateur astronomers prepare to watch a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico. Fernando Llano—AP