Watch Live: The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Watch TIME's livestream as we trace the solar eclipse's path of totality across North America.
Watch TIME's livestream as we trace the solar eclipse's path of totality across North America.
More Must-Reads From TIME
- Jane Fonda Champions Climate Action for Every Generation
- Passengers Are Flying up to 30 Hours to See Four Minutes of the Eclipse
- Biden’s Campaign Is In Trouble. Will the Turnaround Plan Work?
- Essay: The Complicated Dread of Early Spring
- Why Walking Isn’t Enough When It Comes to Exercise
- The Financial Influencers Women Actually Want to Listen To
- The Best TV Shows to Watch on Peacock
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com