New York City Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey at 10:23 a.m. ET this morning. Tremors were felt throughout the state, New York City, Philadelphia, and as far south as Baltimore. So far, there have been no injuries reported. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that her team is currently conducting an assessment to check for damage.

The earthquake’s epicenter is believed to be in Lebanon, N.J., a city in the North-Central part of the state.

My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 5, 2024

TIME has reached out to the United States Geological Survey for comment.



A 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred on the East Coast in August 2011. It struck Virginia, and was felt as far as Boston.



Earthquakes are not as common in the Northeast as they are on the West Coast. However, earthquakes east of the Rocky Mountains can often cause shaking at much further distances than earthquakes of similar magnitude on the West Coast. This is thought to be because rocks on the West Coast are younger and more broken up than rocks found along the East Coast, which means that they are able to absorb more of an earthquake’s seismic energy, according to an article published by the United States Geological Survey.



This post is currently being updated.