Rumors that Beyoncé will announce a tour to support her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, have been swirling online since the project came out last week. And though the singer has not announced plans for a tour as yet, the speculation has many fans already anticipating steep ticket prices.
“BRB gonna apply for a new credit card,” wrote one person on X in response to a post from a pop culture account that suggests Beyoncé will announce a tour on Friday. “I mean, we don’t have money, but we will be there,” wrote another.
While there has been no official announcement of a new tour, the singer’s most followed fan accounts fueled rumors on Thursday by sharing a link on to a site called BeenCountry.com, which takes users to a page of photos of Beyoncé and one of her mother when she was younger with her maiden name, Celestine Beyince.
As rumors fly, fans are begging Beyoncé to hold off on announcing a tour, joking that they still need to financially recover from her last one. The Renaissance World Tour, which wrapped up in Oct. 2023 and was her first since the On The Run Tour II in 2018. According to Billboard, tickets for the Renaissance Tour ranged in price depending on the reseller. The average fan could expect to pay around $400 to $550, Billboard reported, with resale tickets for her Houston show going for as low as $279.
“NO TOUR UNTIL 2025,” one post said, and it was met with support from other commenters. “I ain’t going to the cowboy carter tour y'all,” another post says, “I thought I had more time. I thought I had more time.”
The rumors of a new tour are still unfounded, but not impossible—although it would come faster than Beyoncé’s announcement for the Renaissance World Tour, which arrived several months after she released the album in 2022. It would not be unlike Beyoncé to have a few tricks up her sleeve, some that delight her fans—and some that throw them into a frenzy.
Write to Moises Mendez II at moises.mendez@time.com