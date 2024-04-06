Los Angeles will not see a total eclipse, but sky watchers will be able to see a noticeable partial solar eclipse beginning at 10:06 a.m. The moon will slowly make its way across the sun, peaking at 11:12 a.m.

Being Los Angeles, there are many options for sound baths timed to the eclipse, including some that are candlelit. On a similar note, Cosmic Flow, a meditation and yoga workshop, will take place at Griffith Observatory. The Observatory itself is also hosting a live online broadcast of the total solar eclipse as seen from Belton, Texas. The California Science Center is hosting a free viewing party with activities and eclipse glasses. Space fans will want to stick around to watch Deep Sky courtesy of the James Webb telescope on IMAX. CalTech is also hosting an eclipse-viewing party with solar telescopes and astrophysicists on hand.

Several public libraries in the greater Los Angeles area are also hosting viewing parties where sky watchers can make pinhole cameras, spy the sky through solar telescopes, pick up viewing glasses, and learn about eclipses.

