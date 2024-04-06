If the weather cooperates—that's a big if—Chicago residents should see a partial eclipse between 12:51 p.m. and 3:22 p.m., reaching peak totality (around 94%) at 2:07 p.m. Naturally, the folks at the Adler Planetarium are ready to mark the occasion with a free indoor and outdoor (weather dependent) event with entertainment and education planned for the day.

For the cost of a museum ticket, astronomy enthusiasts can check out the moon crossing the sun in the telescope courtesy of the Museum of Science and Industry. There's also a livestream with the Museum's own NASA Solar System Ambassador, and plenty of activities for families and students.

Head to Navy Pier to set sail on on a cruise on Lake Michigan to watch the partial eclipse over the city skyline. Pullman National Historical Park is also hosting a viewing party with special guest star NASA ambassador Mark Benson and “eclipse-themed snacks.” Several of Chicago’s public libraries are having eclipse-themed events, including a plan to watch the partial eclipse from the garden of the Budlong Woods branch and an interactive display at the South Chicago branch.

