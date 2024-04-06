When to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Chicago

People react as the solar eclipse becomes visible through the clouds in Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Aug. 21, 2017.Alexandra Wimley—Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
By Melissa Locker and Chris Wilson

If the weather cooperates—that's a big if—Chicago residents should see a partial eclipse between 12:51 p.m. and 3:22 p.m., reaching peak totality (around 94%) at 2:07 p.m. Naturally, the folks at the Adler Planetarium are ready to mark the occasion with a free indoor and outdoor (weather dependent) event with entertainment and education planned for the day.

For the cost of a museum ticket, astronomy enthusiasts can check out the moon crossing the sun in the telescope courtesy of the Museum of Science and Industry. There's also a livestream with the Museum's own NASA Solar System Ambassador, and plenty of activities for families and students.

Head to Navy Pier to set sail on on a cruise on Lake Michigan to watch the partial eclipse over the city skyline. Pullman National Historical Park is also hosting a viewing party with special guest star NASA ambassador Mark Benson and “eclipse-themed snacks.” Several of Chicago’s public libraries are having eclipse-themed events, including a plan to watch the partial eclipse from the garden of the Budlong Woods branch and an interactive display at the South Chicago branch.

Note: The times in this simulation might differ from other sources of eclipse data by a minute or two. The discrepancy is most likely a small difference in the precise location of the calculation or a slightly different way of accounting for the time it takes the speed of light to travel from the sun to the Earth. Read more about our interactive here.

