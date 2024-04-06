While New York City isn’t in the path of totality for this eclipse, a partial eclipse (89%) will be visible starting around 3:25 p.m. That is enough reason to head to the Top of the Rock, a.k.a. the roof of Rockefeller Center, and take in the view of the city and the sky above. One World Observatory, which boasts the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere, is also planning an eclipse party.

For those looking to commune with nature during the celestial event, Shirley Chisholm State Park in Brooklyn is hosting a low-key — and free — viewing party on the banks of Jamaica Bay. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is hosting a gathering as well, inviting folks to watch the sky among the flowers. Alternatively, Wave Hill in the Bronx is throwing an eclipse party overlooking the Hudson River. In case of inclement weather, the party moves indoors with a livestream and access to historic Wave Hill House. To watch the eclipse from the water, set sail with Classic Harbor Line for a cruise along the Hudson.

Anyone contemplating their place in the universe can head to Green-Wood Cemetery for a viewing party and sound bath. The scientists at both the New York Hall of Science in Queens and Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History are hosting astronomy-themed parties.

Note: The times in this simulation might differ from other sources of eclipse data by a minute or two. The discrepancy is most likely a small difference in the precise location of the calculation or a slightly different way of accounting for the time it takes the speed of light to travel from the sun to the Earth. Read more about our interactive here.