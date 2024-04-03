A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, leaving nine people dead and at least 946 are injured.
The earthquake was the largest to hit the island in a quarter century, and officials say that the number of casualties is expected to rise as the extent of the damage becomes clear.
Efforts are underway to rescue those who were left trapped by the earthquake—including 50 people aboard mini buses heading to Taroko National Park, partially located in Hualien County, the quake’s epicenter, and 64 individuals stuck in a rock quarry. Fire authorities said they had already evacuated some 70 people trapped in tunnels near Hualien city, Reuters reports.
“I’m deeply grateful for the messages of support we have received from around the world, and to our first responders for their life-saving work,” Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, said in a statement posted to X. “My heart is with everyone affected. Please keep in touch with loved ones, and stay safe.”
The earthquake was felt on all parts of the island and was followed by a series of aftershocks that officials warn may continue in the upcoming days. Tsunami warnings were issued across Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines in the immediate aftermath, though they have since been lifted.
At least 28 buildings have collapsed and massive landslides have been triggered around Hualien County, which is home to 300,000 people. Photos show buildings tilting off-center and damaged roads and homes.
Here are photos taken in the aftermath of the earthquake: