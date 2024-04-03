A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, leaving nine people dead and at least 946 are injured.

The earthquake was the largest to hit the island in a quarter century, and officials say that the number of casualties is expected to rise as the extent of the damage becomes clear.

Efforts are underway to rescue those who were left trapped by the earthquake—including 50 people aboard mini buses heading to Taroko National Park, partially located in Hualien County, the quake’s epicenter, and 64 individuals stuck in a rock quarry. Fire authorities said they had already evacuated some 70 people trapped in tunnels near Hualien city, Reuters reports.

“I’m deeply grateful for the messages of support we have received from around the world, and to our first responders for their life-saving work,” Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, said in a statement posted to X. “My heart is with everyone affected. Please keep in touch with loved ones, and stay safe.”

The earthquake was felt on all parts of the island and was followed by a series of aftershocks that officials warn may continue in the upcoming days. Tsunami warnings were issued across Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines in the immediate aftermath, though they have since been lifted.

At least 28 buildings have collapsed and massive landslides have been triggered around Hualien County, which is home to 300,000 people. Photos show buildings tilting off-center and damaged roads and homes.

Here are photos taken in the aftermath of the earthquake:

Damaged houses and road following an earthquake in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on April 3, 2024. Taiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century, with shocks from the temblor leveling dozens of buildings on the eastern side of the island, injuring more than 50 people and disrupting some chip production lines. An Rong Xu—Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Zhongyuan Taipei Metro station, temporary closed due to an earthquake, in Taipei, Taiwan. An Rong Xu—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Students evacuate to the playground at a school in Xiamen, in eastern China’s Fujian province on April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. AFP/Getty Images

Damaged houses and road following an earthquake in New Taipei City, Taiwan. An Rong Xu—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Firefighters prepare to move victims’ bodies outside a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Hualien City, in eastern Taiwan. Chiang Ying-ying—AP

Members of a search and rescue team prepare to enter a leaning building after strong earthquake, 7.4 magnitude, caused disasters in the Hualien area of Taiwan. National Fire Agency/Anadolu/Getty Images

A person stands along a sidewalk to watch a TV showing a breaking news on tsunami for Okinawa, on April 3, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan issued tsunami alerts Wednesday after a strong quakes near Taiwan. Eugene Hoshiko—AP

Taiwan’s President Elect and Vice President Lai Ching-te, center, shakes hands with rescue workers as he visits quake hit city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan. Taiwan Presidential Office/AP

Passengers wait at the waiting hall of Shenzhen North Railway Station on April 3, 2024 in Shenzhen, China. A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien in China's Taiwan region, causing the suspension of train services in Shenzhen. Chen Wen—VCG/Getty Images

An elevated track for the Taipei Metro damaged following an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan. An Rong Xu—Bloomberg/Getty Images

A motorist looks up at an elevated track for the Taipei Metro damaged following an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan. An Rong Xu—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Debris at the Zhongyuan Taipei Metro station following an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan. An Rong Xu—Bloomberg/Getty Images

