On Tuesday, Lizzo clarified her recent statements about quitting the music industry in a new video. “When I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she says. “What I’m not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music which is connecting the people because I know I’m not alone.”

The video comes three days after the 35-year-old singer wrote “I quit” in a text post on Instagram, saying she was tired of “being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.” In that post, she wrote, “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

The post raised questions about whether Lizzo was quitting the music industry as a whole and immediately, the comments section filled with supportive messages from celebrities telling the Grammy-winning singer how much she’s loved.

Lizzo’s recent statements come amid an ongoing lawsuit filed against her last year by three former backup dancers, who sued the singer for sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment. She has denied the allegations, saying in a statement last year, “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."