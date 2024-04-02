The World Central Kitchen Aid Workers Killed in Gaza

The World Central Kitchen (WCK)—an American nonprofit group founded by celebrity chef José Andrés to feed people in need during global conflicts and disasters—said it was “devastated” to confirm that seven members of its team were killed by an Israeli airstrike while traveling in two armored cars in a deconflicted zone in Gaza on Tuesday, April 2.

“Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route,” the WCK stated, adding that it was immediately pausing its operations in Gaza and the region.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War in October, at least 196 aid workers have been killed in Gaza, according to the U.S.-funded Aid Worker Security Database. Most of those killed worked for UNRWA, the U.N.-run aid agency for Palestinian refugees. Aid groups have repeatedly called for a humanitarian ceasefire in response.

WCK stationed aid workers in Gaza when the war first began. Last month, the group shared it had served more than 35 million meals to Gazans in need, and opened more than 60 community kitchens across the besieged territory. Its CEO, Erin Gore, described the latest attack as “unforgivable.”

“This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war,” Gore said in a statement.

Today @WCKitchen lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza. I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family. These are people…angels…I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They… https://t.co/rM3xbsiQ1Q — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) April 1, 2024

The bodies of the aid workers were taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in the southern city of Rafah on the Egyptian border. Hospital records further reveal that among the seven killed were three British citizens, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, a Palestinian, an Australian, and a Polish citizen, according to the statement. While the identities of all the victims are yet to be revealed, three individuals have been publicly named so far: Zomi Frankcom from Australia; Damian Soból from Poland, and Saif Issam Abu Taha from the occupied Palestinian territory.

The U.S. and Canada have not yet issued an official statement in response to the death of the dual American-Canadian citizen. In the U.K., Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked and saddened" by the incident, while Foreign Secretary David Cameron demanded a full investigation. “It is essential that humanitarian workers are protected and able to carry out their work,” Cameron posted on X.

Below, what we know so far about the WCK aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes:

Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom

Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, was one of WCK’s earliest employees after she first volunteered at a kitchen in Guatemala following the Fuego volcano eruption in June 2018, according to a post on X from Nate Mook, the organization’s former CEO.

Frankcom was born in Melbourne, Australia, and grew up in Southern Sydney. After graduating with a degree in psychology, she worked at the Commonwealth Bank for more than eight years, according to national media reports. She then worked as a senior manager at WCK for five years, where she coordinated efforts to feed thousands of Australian firefighters and emergency services personnel during the deadly Black Summer bushfires on the southern coast of NSW in January 2020.

Her work with WCK took her around the world, including to Bangladesh, Morocco, Haiti, Pakistan, Turkey, and the border of Ukraine. “Food is not just calories,” she said in a speech last year to a group of donors. “It’s hope, it’s love, it’s knowing people care.”

On March 14, Frankcom was seen boarding a Royal Jordanian Air Force cargo plane in a post shared by WCK’s Instagram page. In late March, she appeared in another video filmed at Deir al-Balah talking about the meals being prepared for Palestinians.

“We are deeply mourning the news that our brave and beloved Zomi has been killed doing the work she loves, delivering food to the people of Gaza,” her family said in a statement. “She will leave behind a legacy of compassion, bravery, and love for all those in her orbit.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters Tuesday that Frankcom’s death was “completely unacceptable,” adding that the Australian government was seeking “full accountability” for the incident. “This is a tragedy that should never have occurred,” he said, adding his government has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Australia.

Since then, Australians and others around the world have posted thousands of tributes to Frankcom on social media. “Zomi risked her life many times to help those in dire need…Rest in peace our beautiful sister,” posted Karuna Bajracharya, whose wife was childhood friends with Frankcom, on Facebook.

“Zomi was effervescent, her spirit of service embodied the greatest aspects of humanity,” posted Mook.

Damian Soból

Damian Soból, 35, hailed from the border city of Przemysl in south-eastern Poland. A post by his local sports club describes Soból as a “student, teammate, industrialist, volunteer, and member of the World Central Kitchen team.”

He volunteered with WCK at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where he helped feed refugees, as well as in response to the earthquakes in Turkey, according to media reports.

Following his death, he was originally identified by Wojciech Bakun, the city's mayor, in a Facebook post. “There are no words to describe what people who knew this fantastic guy feel at this moment… May he rest in peace,” Bakun posted.

His death was later confirmed by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. “Our brave compatriot, Mr Damian Soból from Przemysl, helped people in need in Gaza where there is a humanitarian crisis. He was killed during an attack which the Israeli army has accepted responsibility for,” Sikorski said in a video message on X. He has also asked the Israeli ambassador for an "urgent explanation."

Składam najszczersze kondolencje rodzinie naszego rodaka, Pana Damiana.

Za atak odpowiedzialność przyjęła armia izraelska. Rozmawiałem już z ambasadorem 🇮🇱, za chwilę będę rozmawiał telefonicznie z MSZ 🇮🇱 Israelem Katzem. pic.twitter.com/D6DM0BYb9A — Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) April 2, 2024

Tributes to Soból are flowing on Facebook and Instagram from friends and colleagues, who describe him as heroic. “Damian was one of a kind. A master of all. Damian didn’t have a bad bone in his body. A Clydesdale of a worker. A heart of a Lion. He changed the world for the better by leading by example,” posted Richard Noah Sims, a friend of Soból.

Nataliya DeMarco, another WCK volunteer who worked with Soból, wrote: “Damian always had a smile on his face and it is truly heartbreaking that wars continue to take the best people from us.”

Saif Issam Abu Taha

Saif Issam Abu Taha, 26, was a Palestinian translator and driver. He was behind the wheel of the WCK van that was targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

Abu Taha’s cousin Yousef Sharef told the Washington Post that his death was a shock to his family. “He was a friendly, lovely person, and he used to always do good things and to support people who need help,” he said.

Following his death, mourners gathered in Rafah for Abu Taha’s funeral. A post on X shows devastated family and friends grieving over his loss.



Saif Issam Abu Taha is the Palestinian driver of the World Central Kitchen delegation that was killed in the Israeli dronestrike last night pic.twitter.com/wUfMRuvhyq — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) April 2, 2024

This story will be updated as identities and details are confirmed.