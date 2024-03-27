TIME Reveals the 2024 TIME Earth Awards

Today, TIME reveals the 2024 TIME Earth Awards, ​​recognizing individuals influencing the future of the planet through their work on climate justice, awareness, and activism.

The 2024 TIME Earth Awards honorees are actor and activist Jane Fonda, former U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, fashion designer and creative director Gabriela Hearst, co-founder of Ceibo Alliance and Amazon Frontlines Nemonte Nenquimo, and environmental justice pioneer and professor at Texas Southern University Robert D. Bullard.

--Read more about the 2024 TIME Earth Awards honorees at time.com/earth-awards-2024

--See the 2024 TIME Earth Awards cover, featuring honoree Jane Fonda (Photograph by Erik Carter for TIME): https://bit.ly/4aNDMJB

Of this year’s awards, TIME editors write: “When we introduced the Earth Awards last year, our goal was to highlight individuals whose actions have had an indelible impact on global efforts to address one of the most urgent crises facing our planet: climate change…This year’s group of honorees are being recognized for their influential leadership, whether on the runway or in the rain forest, in shaping a more sustainable future.” https://bit.ly/3VBV9bJ

“We are thrilled to host our second annual Earth Awards to celebrate individuals who have shaped the environmental movement,” said Shyla Raghav, Chief Climate Officer at TIME. “By honoring their legacies and impact, we hope their stories can continue to inspire generations of climate leaders.”

To celebrate, TIME will host the TIME Earth Awards in New York City on April 24 following the 2024 TIME100 Summit earlier that day. The dinner will feature appearances from honorees on the 2024 TIME Earth Awards list, including Jane Fonda, John Kerry, Gabriela Hearst, Robert D. Bullard and Nemonte Nenquimo.

The 2024 TIME Earth Awards is presented by premier partner Amazon and data and insights sponsor Deloitte.

###

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.