In a post-Scandoval world, Vanderpump Rules looks a lot different than it once did. Longtime couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are no longer speaking—despite still living in the same house. James Kennedy is now the No. 1 guy in the group. And Scheana Shay is making everything about herself. Oh wait... that is actually the same as it's always been.

Now in its 11th season, Vanderpump Rules regained the attention of its waning fanbase last year when Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' bombshell cheating scandal rocked the reality TV world. But with Leviss out and the rest of the VPR cast stuck rehashing Season 10's drama, the show is once again falling a bit flat. Cue the introduction of two new spin-offs, The Valley and Vanderpump Villa, that could help reinvigorate the Vanderpump universe.

While VPR got its start in 2013 as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that was centered on the young, wannabe-rich-and-famous employees of longtime housewife Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant), The Valley—which began airing on Bravo on March 19—and Vanderpump Villa—premiering April 1 on Hulu—each put their own spin on the Vanderpump formula.

The two new shows (like Vanderpump Rules) are executive produced by Vanderpump herself, whose more recent reality TV ventures—E!'s Overserved, Peacock's Vanderpump Dogs, and ABC's Pooch Perfect—have all only survived one season.

Here's what to know about The Valley and Vanderpump Villa.

What is The Valley about?

(L-R): Kristen Doute, Michelle Lally, and Brittany Cartwright in Season 1, Episode 1 in The Valley Casey Durkin—Bravo

The Valley reunites three of Vanderpump Rules' most infamous alums—Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright—for a spin-off that's intended to follow the trio, along with some new players, as they navigate a supposedly more mature chapter of their lives. But two episodes in, it's clear moving to Los Angeles suburbia hasn't changed the former SUR employees too much.

Although 44-year-old Taylor and 35-year-old Cartwright have had a child—2-year-old son Cruz Michael Cauchi—together since being fired from VPR in December 2020, Taylor is rumored to be back to his old cheating ways. While the season currently airing was filmed in summer 2023, the couple announced in February that they had separated after four years of marriage. Taylor, however, has denied their split has anything to do with him being unfaithful.

"We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else," he told E! News at The Valley's March 14 premiere party. "There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."

Meanwhile, Doute's storyline currently revolves around her trying to have a child with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick—whom she announced she was dating in December 2022 after breaking up with ex Alex Menache in June 2022. Doute, 41, was also fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 in the wake of former recurring cast member Faith Stowers alleging that Doute and another VPR OG, Stassi Schroeder, had filed a false police report against her for a crime she did not commit after Taylor was caught cheating on Cartwright with Stowers in 2017.

Fans have expressed mixed feelings about Doute, Taylor, and Cartwright's return, with some excited for what's sure to be a chaos-fueled first season while others are hesitant about allowing the controversial former stars—particularly shameless villain Jax Taylor—back into the spotlight.

The rest of The Valley cast is made up of newcomer couples Nia and Danny Booko, Michelle and Jesse Lally (who are now also separated), and Janet and Jason Caperna, as well as friends Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

What is Vanderpump Villa about?

(L-R): Hannah Fouch, Gabriella Sanon, Priscila Ferrari, Anthony Bar, Telly Hall, Lisa Vanderpump, Andre Mitchell, Caroline Byl, Marciano Brunette, Stephen Alsvig, Grace Cottrell, Eric Funderwhite and Emily Kovacs in Vanderpump Villa Gilles Mingasson—Hulu

For those who miss the days when the Vanderpump Rules crew actually worked at SUR, Vanderpump Villa is set to focus on the staff of Lisa Vanderpump's luxury French villa pop-up, Château Rosabelle.

During Vanderpump Villa, the countryside estate—which is actually named Château St. Joseph—will serve as a hotel and venue for guests who have booked the south-of-France mansion for everything from "firework-filled proposals [to] opulent events," according to the show's description. But while guest behavior is sure to offer some intrigue, the juiciest drama is likely to be a product of the romances, friendships, and feuds playing out between Vanderpump's employees. Think Vanderpump Rules meets Below Deck.

"You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you're with the guests don’t get sloppy," Vanderpump says in the teaser trailer. "This is not Chateau S–t Show."