MrBeast is bringing his over-the-top YouTube competitions to television in a forthcoming new game show on Amazon Prime Video. The YouTube creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced the show on Monday in a post on X. Called “Beast Games,” according to Donaldson, it will feature 1,000 contestants vying for a grand prize of $5 million—believed to be the largest single prize in television history.

He shared more details about the show during an interview with YouTubers Colin and Samir.

Donaldson is one of the most followed creators on YouTube, with over 245 million subscribers, and is known for doing game show competitions on his channel. One of his most popular videos is the recreation of the hit Netflix show, Squid Game, which has amassed a viewership of over 588 million views—although the video did not come without backlash. He’s also invited other YouTube stars to participate in the “Creator Games,” having them play games like rock-paper-scissors and hide-and-seek. This too also drew ire from a former contestant, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, who says she was edited to make it seem like she did worse than she did.

Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records.. I’ll reveal more later this year but let’s just say, it’s gonna be an insane show :D — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 18, 2024

The new show “will look nothing like a normal game show. It will have the Beast feel but just make it more high-budget,” Donaldson said in the interview, adding that he went with Amazon because they are giving him full creative control. On the game show, he will serve as both host and the executive producer. In a statement provided to Variety, he said, “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms.” He continued, “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Read More: In the Belly of MrBeast

The head of television at Amazon MGM Studios also expressed her enthusiasm for MrBeast’s show in a statement to Variety: “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high-production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”