English musician Ed Sheeran sang for the first time in Punjabi while sharing the stage with Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh during a concert in Mumbai on Saturday, delighting fans of both superstars.

Sheeran, who was playing a show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, invited Dosanjh to join him on stage to sing the Indian star’s hit “Lover.” Dosanjh led the performance, with Sheeran singing along with the chorus and jamming on his guitar.

Both posted videos of the collaboration on their Instagram accounts. Sheeran commented: “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

Dosanjh posted a similar video on his Instagram account, writing “Brother singing in PANJABI for the first time,” using an alternative spelling of the language.

The performance wasn’t the first time Sheeran has performed in a language other than English. He recorded a version of his hit “Thinking Out Loud” in Irish Gaelic. He also sang in Spanish on two songs released in collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin, and wrote the song “Bibia Be Ye Ye,” with parts in Twi, a language spoken in Ghana, with Ghanaian-English singer-songwriter and rapper Fuse ODG and his friends in Ghana.

Dosanjh has also collaborated with other English-speaking artists, releasing the bilingual song “Hass Hass” with Sia last year.

Sheeran’s first foray into Punjabi was met with praise from fans on Instagram. Dosanjh’s account posted more footage of the pair practicing before the concert, the Indian superstar greeting the crowd, and interviews with fans after the surprise performance.

“The audience started dancing and cheering and enjoyed. ‘Lover’ was the best feeling ever,” one fan said in the video. Her friend added: “Big, big fan, I think he’s really sold the show, and I loved it.”

“I’m never going to forget this night,” another said.