Operations at the global fast-food chain McDonald’s have slowed Friday, as widespread IT system outages hit stores in multiple countries across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, leaving staff unable to process electronic orders and hungry customers frustrated.

McDonald’s Japan posted on X on Friday afternoon local time that they were experiencing a “system failure” and in another post said that “many stores nationwide are temporarily closed.”

Screens of self-ordering kiosks as well as order terminals used by employees were either black or displaying “out of service” messages, according to photos taken in restaurants in Singapore and Australia, while customers have complained that they have also been unable to order on the McDonald’s app.

Australian media reported that some stores have shut down entirely while others are only taking cash orders. In Singapore and Japan, McDonald’s employees have been spotted accepting cash from customers and calculating orders on paper.

“We are aware of a technology outage currently impacting our restaurants nationwide and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s Australia told media outlets. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience.”

It’s unclear what has caused such a widespread outage. A restaurant manager in Australia told the Daily Mail that they had not received any clarification from the head office more than an hour into the outage, with all computer screens in the restaurant going black.

“The issue is now being resolved,” McDonald’s Corporation, headquartered in the U.S., said in a statement to TIME. “Notably, the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event,” it noted, as rumors have swirled on social media of the company being targeted by hackers. McDonald’s did not clarify the known extent of the outage nor details of how or when it is expected to be fully fixed.

Stores in New Zealand have also been affected, with a spokesperson telling local media that they’re “experiencing an IT issue that’s impacting their ability to process orders.”

“Our team is working to rectify the issues as soon as possible and we thank customers for their patience,” the spokesperson reiterated.

McDonald’s Hong Kong posted on Facebook that mobile orders and self-ordering kiosks are not working due to “computer system failure,” urging customers to order directly with staff at the restaurant.

The McDonald’s Taiwan website said that its delivery service has been suspended for “system maintenance.”

The outage has also apparently affected the fast-food chain’s stores in China. On Weibo, the phrase “McDonald’s crashed” is among the top trending topics, with a total of over 48 million views and counting on posts related to the issue.

On social media and Downdetector, a platform where users can report and view outages in real time, people are flagging similar technical problems with orders in Austria, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Since its establishment in 1940 in California, McDonald’s has grown to become one of the world’s largest fast-food chains, with around 40,000 stores globally, including more than 12,000 across Asia and more than 1,000 in Australia.