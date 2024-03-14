Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads Stolen Ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins Giveaway

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were left shaking their heads Thursday after a shipment carrying bobbleheads of Jaromir Jagr was stolen ahead of tonight’s NHL game against the San Jose Sharks.

"We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation," Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement released by the team. The bobbleheads were stolen after their arrival in California, according to the team’s statement.

The Penguins announced today that the shipment carrying the Jagr bobbleheads for tonight’s game has been stolen en route to Pittsburgh.



As a result, the bobbleheads will not be distributed at tonight’s game, but will be distributed at a later date. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 14, 2024

The bobblehead promotion was part of a celebration of Jagr’s legacy with the Penguins. Jagr, 52, played 11 seasons with the Penguins and won two Stanley Cups. He was named one of NHL’s 100 greatest players of all time in 2017.

"While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight's game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans," Acklin said. The team has said it will not provide further comment on the matter, so as not to infringe upon recovery efforts.

All fans who were in attendance will receive a voucher to redeem their bobbleheads at a later date, "when the items are safely located or new bobbleheads are produced and available for distribution."