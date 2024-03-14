Everything You Need to Know About Glastonbury Festival 2024

Glastonbury Festival 2024, the annual showcase of some of the world’s biggest music artists, released its first lineup on March 14 to much anticipation.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain will headline as part of a more gender-diverse line-up than last year.

The famed summer music festival started in 1970, with tickets costing £1 ($1.28), plus free milk from the farm venue. Tickets for the now-established event, which sees around 200,000 people descend upon rural England, are substantially more expensive this year, with the first batch already sold out, but there are still chances to nab spots in an official resale or win free tickets in a charity prize draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2024.

When and where does Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?

The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton, in Somerset, southwest England. The dates for the 2024 festival are June 26 to June 30.

Who is playing at Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Big names playing this year include Dua Lipa, making her Friday night debut on the Pyramid Stage, the festival’s biggest venue. Friday also features festival veterans rock band LCD Soundsystem and singer-songwriter PJ Harvey.

In an Instagram post, headliner Dua Lipa said: “I have dreamt of this moment all my life. Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations." She went on to thank Emily Eavis, the festival co-organizer and daughter of Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis.

Festival mainstay Coldplay—Chris Martin and his bandmates have headlined Glastonbury five times—will return to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the first time since 2016. British rapper LIttle Simz will also play on Saturday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Little Simz confirmed that Glastonbury will be the “one and only” festival she’ll perform at this summer.

American award-winning singer SZA will debut at Glastonbury on Sunday night, following Afrobeats star Burna Boy, and actress and music artist Janelle Monáe.

Canadian country music legend Shania Twain will also be playing the coveted “teatime” slot on Sunday. Twain celebrated the opportunity on X calling it an “ultimate dream performance.”

The legends slot at GLASTONBURY 2024 - Another jewel in my crown!! 👑 I feel so honoured and so excited about this one! Thinking about what to wear already 💅 and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history with this ultimate dream performance!! 🤩 @glastonbury pic.twitter.com/nI5qf1d3vz — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) March 14, 2024

The festival said “many more acts and attractions” are still to be announced.

The line-up so far is more diverse than last year, when the festival was hit with criticism for all-male headliners. A festival co-organizer told the Guardian at the time an industry “pipeline” problem was to blame, along with an unnamed female headliner pulling out due to a touring plan change.

However, 2024’s line-up received mixed reactions on social media Wednesday, with some commenting on X that it was the “worst line up the festival has ever had,” while others praised the chosen artists.

You can see the full line-up (so far) for Glastonbury Festival 2024 here.

How can I get tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024?

The official ticket sale, which took place in November, is sold out. There will be an authorized resale of any canceled or returned tickets in April. You must register on the festival’s ticket sale website in order to be eligible, as the organizers are trying to crack down on ticket scalping. No other website is authorized to resell tickets and each ticket is individually personalized to the name holder, with security checks upon arrival. Tickets cost £355 ($454) plus a £5 ($6) booking fee.

The festival is also running a prize drawing for 20 free pairs of tickets to support charity. Money raised will be donated to NGOs the British Red Cross, Oxfam, and War Child who are delivering emergency humanitarian support to people in conflict zones, the festival says.

The prize draw is open to U.K. residents only until 12 p.m. GMT on March 28. It costs £10 ($13) for one prize draw entry, with the option to purchase up to 10 entries at a time and enter multiple times. Each winner will receive two tickets, with festival entry for themselves and a guest.

Additionally, U.K. radio stations typically hold competitions and phone-ins closer to the event, offering fans the chance to win the coveted festival tickets.