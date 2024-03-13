Trader Joe’s mini tote bags are TikTok’s latest viral consumer trend. Videos promoting the bags have gathered hundreds of thousands of views, and the canvas accessories, which retail for $2.99 in stores, are now being resold online for hundreds of dollars.

One listing on eBay shows an asking price of $1199.99 for a set of four bags. Another listing shows a single bag on sale for $280. The bags come in four different colors and started to trend in late February.

The Trader Joe’s tote bags are not the first product to see a massive market boom amid viral videos on TikTok. Earlier this year, Stanley tumblers caused a frenzy at Target when crowds of customers lined up to buy limited-edition cups that were part of the company’s “Galentine’s Collection.”

Here’s what you need to know about the viral trend taking social media by storm.

What is TikTok saying about the Trader Joe’s mini tote bags?

A TikTok about the launch of the tote bags posted in early March got over 3 million views and nearly 170,000 likes. The video shows crowds of people flocking to grab the bags off shelves. Another video highlighting the variety of colors and the design of the product, posted on Mar. 1, received over 800,000 views and 20,000 likes.

Some TikTok users were frustrated by how quickly the products sold out. “That Trader Joe’s bag really got me intrigued so I just called and do you know they are sold out?” one TikTok user said in a video that received over 7,000 views.

When are the Trader Joe’s mini tote bags getting restocked?

A spokesperson from Trader Joes told TIME that the bags will be back on store shelves at some point in late summer.

“We do have more Trader Joe’s Mini Canvas Tote Bags coming,” the spokesperson said. “They certainly sold more quickly than we anticipated. Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe’s.”

Trader Joe’s also emphasized that they do not endorse the resale of their products on any platform.