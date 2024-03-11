The red carpet wasn't the only eye-catching red item at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Several stars including Grammy winner Billie Eilish and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo wore red pins representing Artists4Ceasefire, five months into the Israel-Hamas war. More than 30,000 people have been killed since the war in Gaza began in October.

The pins feature an orange hand with a black heart inside, surrounded by a red circle.

“The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza," the group said in a press release.

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth speak in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 Getty Images—2024 Getty Images

Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Marleen Moise—Getty Images

Mahershala Ali at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Variety via Getty Images

The New York Times points out that actors Tony Shalhoub and Ebon Moss-Bachrach sported the pins at Screen Actors Guild Awards.

And other symbols representing the same cause have been spotted on red carpets throughout awards season. At the 2024 Golden Globes, J. Smith-Cameron from the show Succession wore a yellow ribbon to support the release of the 136 hostages taken by Hamas Oct. 7, 2023. About 30 are presumed to be dead, according to a recent Israel intelligence assessment reviewed by the New York Times.