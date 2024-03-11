A Nude John Cena Makes the Oscars a Night to Remember

1 minute read
96th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter—Getty Images
By Olivia B. Waxman

Just as Poor Things was on a winning streak during the 96th Academy Awards (best makeup and hairstyling, best production design), host Jimmy Kimmel tried to bring an actual streaker onstage.

Fifty years after a streaker interrupted his predecessor host David Nevin while he was introducing Elizabeth Taylor, Kimmel invited a naked John Cena onstage, but the actor and former wrestler hid behind a curtain. He refused streak, arguing he felt embarrassed doing something so tasteless, but he still had a job to do. Cena took the envelope for best costume design and held it over his genital area as he scooted to the microphone—but viewers at home didn't get flashed. As snippets from the nominated films flashed across the screen, he reappeared in a coral-colored toga to announce that the winner was Poor Things.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Show
John Cena speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Immediately on X (formerly Twitter), people argued that Cena gave Kimmel competition as the funniest comedian of the evening.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com