Peru Prime Minister Alberto Otarola Resigns Amid Corruption Allegation

Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola resigned his post Tuesday while defending himself against corruption allegations, depriving President Dina Boluarte of a key political ally.
Panorama TV reported over the weekend that Otarola had a romantic relationship with a woman who obtained a government job. The TV program played an audio recording alleged to have taken place between the two.
Otarola denied committing any illegal acts as reported by Panorama, according to a post on his X account, acknowledging he’s known about the recording for months.
“I have not stolen a single cent from the people,” he wrote. “There have been no irregular contracts in my administration.”
The Prime Minister is a powerful position in Peruvian politics, heading the President’s cabinet and liaising with Congress. Otarola, a former defense minister who also served under a previous President, had a prominent role as a chief spokesman and face of the government in the administration of less politically experienced Boluarte.
Otarola’s departure follows the replacement last month of Boluarte’s ministers for finance and energy and mines. The turnover comes at a crucial time for the government, which is seeking to recover from a recession brought on by bad weather and political tumult.
