Facebook and Instagram Are Back After Widespread Outages

Meta apps Facebook and Instagram are back up after hundreds of thousands of users were experiencing technical difficulties Tuesday morning, temporarily barring them from accessing the platforms.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” wrote Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on X at 9:19 a.m. Pacific Time. Stone acknowledged that users were “having trouble accessing our services” in an earlier tweet.

Users had flooded to post about the issue on X, with many saying that they were logged out of their accounts and could not log back in, causing “Facebook & Instagram” to trend on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

At its peak, Downdetector data showed nearly 605,000 reports of Facebook outages around 7:30 a.m. P.T. Of Facebook users who reported issues with the app, 76% said that they had issues logging in, 16% they had problems with the app, and 8% had issues with the website, according to Downdetector.

More than 95,000 Instagram users also reported outages around the same time.

Meta did not reply to requests for comment.