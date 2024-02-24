Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2024: From how to watch on Netflix to who's presenting, here's what to know. Pictured here, actor Ke Huy Quan celebrates his Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast wins in 2023.FREDERIC J. BROWN—Getty Images
By Mallory Moench

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are coming to a screen near you on Saturday, Feb. 24. The ceremony focuses on honoring the craft of actors, with winners chosen by the votes of guild members. Casts and leads from some of the biggest TV series and movies of last year, along with lesser known films and actors, are up for accolades.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie lead nominations among motion pictures, with four each. For TV shows, zombie apocalypse thriller The Last of Us, based on a video game, heads the pack with four nods.

The show will also feature a star-studded line-up of presenters, with a buzzy reunion planned for the leads of The Devil Wears Prada—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt—18 years after the release of the film.

Here’s everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2024. 

When and where are the 2024 SAG Awards?

The awards show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time. 

How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards?

The ceremony will be streamed live globally on Netflix for the first time. You must have an account to watch. Some eager viewers will be taking part in local watch parties across the U.S.

Who are the SAG ambassadors and presenters?

Each year, the SAG chooses two ambassadors—positive role models who will use their platform to advocate for public service and humanitarian causes. This year’s ambassadors are Phil Dunster of Ted Lasso and Taylor Zakhar Perez of Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Blue and Netflix’s The Kissing Booth.

Two-time SAG award winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony. The award presenters’ list features a slew of other stars from last year’s screen hits, including Insecure's Issa Rae and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. The most hyped are the trio of female stars from the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

Who are the 2024 SAG Awards nominees?

Actor Barbra Streisand has already been picked to receive the Life Achievement Award.

Here are the nominees in categories honoring casts and individuals in TV and film. In multiple categories, actors from the same production—including Succession, Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—are pitted against each other.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

American Fiction

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer 

The Color Purple

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Annette Bening, Nyad 

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie 

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro 

Colman Domingo, Rustin 

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers 

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer 

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple 

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari 

Jodie Foster, Nyad 

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction 

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things 

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon 

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer 

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Barbie 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4 

Mission: Impossible––Dead Reckoning Part One

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown 

The Gilded Age 

The Last of Us 

The Morning Show 

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary 

Barry 

The Bear 

Only Murders in the Building 

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo 

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves 

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller 

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things 

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry 

Bel Powley, A Small Light 

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox, Succession 

Billy Crudup, This Morning Show 

Kieran Culkin, Succession 

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession 

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show 

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown 

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us 

Keri Russell, The Diplomat 

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso 

Bill Hader, Barry 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear 

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso 

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear 

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

Ahsoka

Barry 

Beef 

The Last of Us 

The Mandalorian

