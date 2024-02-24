Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 SAG Awards

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are coming to a screen near you on Saturday, Feb. 24. The ceremony focuses on honoring the craft of actors, with winners chosen by the votes of guild members. Casts and leads from some of the biggest TV series and movies of last year, along with lesser known films and actors, are up for accolades.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie lead nominations among motion pictures, with four each. For TV shows, zombie apocalypse thriller The Last of Us, based on a video game, heads the pack with four nods.
The show will also feature a star-studded line-up of presenters, with a buzzy reunion planned for the leads of The Devil Wears Prada—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt—18 years after the release of the film.
Here’s everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2024.
When and where are the 2024 SAG Awards?
The awards show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time.
How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards?
The ceremony will be streamed live globally on Netflix for the first time. You must have an account to watch. Some eager viewers will be taking part in local watch parties across the U.S.
Who are the SAG ambassadors and presenters?
Each year, the SAG chooses two ambassadors—positive role models who will use their platform to advocate for public service and humanitarian causes. This year’s ambassadors are Phil Dunster of Ted Lasso and Taylor Zakhar Perez of Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Blue and Netflix’s The Kissing Booth.
Two-time SAG award winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony. The award presenters’ list features a slew of other stars from last year’s screen hits, including Insecure's Issa Rae and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. The most hyped are the trio of female stars from the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.
Who are the 2024 SAG Awards nominees?
Actor Barbra Streisand has already been picked to receive the Life Achievement Award.
Here are the nominees in categories honoring casts and individuals in TV and film. In multiple categories, actors from the same production—including Succession, Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—are pitted against each other.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
American Fiction
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
The Color Purple
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible––Dead Reckoning Part One
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, This Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
More Must-Reads From TIME
- Meet the 2024 Women of the Year
- Greta Gerwig's Next Big Swing
- East Palestine, One Year After Train Derailment
- In the Belly of MrBeast
- The Closers: 18 People Working to End the Racial Wealth Gap
- How Long Should You Isolate With COVID-19?
- The Best Romantic Comedies to Watch on Netflix
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com