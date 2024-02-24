Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 SAG Awards

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are coming to a screen near you on Saturday, Feb. 24. The ceremony focuses on honoring the craft of actors, with winners chosen by the votes of guild members. Casts and leads from some of the biggest TV series and movies of last year, along with lesser known films and actors, are up for accolades.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie lead nominations among motion pictures, with four each. For TV shows, zombie apocalypse thriller The Last of Us, based on a video game, heads the pack with four nods.

The show will also feature a star-studded line-up of presenters, with a buzzy reunion planned for the leads of The Devil Wears Prada—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt—18 years after the release of the film.

Here’s everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2024.

When and where are the 2024 SAG Awards?

The awards show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time.

How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards?

The ceremony will be streamed live globally on Netflix for the first time. You must have an account to watch. Some eager viewers will be taking part in local watch parties across the U.S.

Who are the SAG ambassadors and presenters?

Each year, the SAG chooses two ambassadors—positive role models who will use their platform to advocate for public service and humanitarian causes. This year’s ambassadors are Phil Dunster of Ted Lasso and Taylor Zakhar Perez of Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Blue and Netflix’s The Kissing Booth.

Two-time SAG award winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony. The award presenters’ list features a slew of other stars from last year’s screen hits, including Insecure's Issa Rae and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. The most hyped are the trio of female stars from the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

Who are the 2024 SAG Awards nominees?

Actor Barbra Streisand has already been picked to receive the Life Achievement Award.

Here are the nominees in categories honoring casts and individuals in TV and film. In multiple categories, actors from the same production—including Succession, Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—are pitted against each other.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

American Fiction

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

The Color Purple

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible––Dead Reckoning Part One

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, This Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian