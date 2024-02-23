The Victoria and Albert Museum (the V&A) in London is looking to hire a Taylor Swift superfan to advise on Swiftie fan culture. The V&A, named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, put out a job advertisement for five “superfan advisor” roles, including one that specializes in the fandom of Swift ahead of the European leg of her Eras tour, which will begin on May 9.

The other superfan advisor roles will specialize in emojis, crocs, tufting, and drag, according to a downloadable description of the role. “Are you an encyclopedia of Emojis? A connoisseur of Crocs? The most studious Swiftie? A tufting trailblazer? Or even a Drag devotee? If you’re into it, it’s in the V&A,” reads the job advert. The five selected “Superfan Advisors” will help the museum curators put together collections devoted to the art and design that surrounds cultural phenomenons.

“These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today,” the museum’s director, Dr. Tristram Hunt said in a statement per The Guardian.

Applicants can apply through the V&A’s website. The application deadline for the part time vacancy, with a zero hours contract, closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024.

Swift fans are known for swapping friendship bracelets at her concerts and creating original costumes and signs to show their love for the 34-year-old pop star, one of many facts the museum may well be interested in.

The pop sensation hit new stratospheres of fame over the course of 2023 since she began her record breaking Eras tour, and was also named TIME’s Person of the Year. The hype has resulted in the creation of multiple jobs devoted to Swift. In September, USA Today posted an advertisement for a “Taylor Swift reporter,” which went viral on social media before being filled by Bryan West.