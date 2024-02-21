Lady Gaga was announced as the headliner of Fortnite Festival Season 2: Unlock Your Talents, which launches on Feb. 22.

The concert game will be inspired by Lady Gaga’s last album, Chromatica, for which she did a stadium tour in 2022. The stage will take inspiration from the aesthetics of the album, and one of the skins— which are different outfits your character can wear in the game—will feature the custom purple bodysuit designed by Nange Magro she wore during the tour, according to Fortnite’s website.

The playable concert is a “rhythm-based game” that has “two unique experiences: Fortnite Festival Main Stage and Fortnite Festival Jam Stage,” Epic writes on its website. The main stage allows players to “party up and play through a licensed soundtrack of some global hits and Fortnite originals.” The jam stage lets players make their own music.

Lady Gaga stuns in new Fortnite skins. pic.twitter.com/dE1wsFLivQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2024

Eight of Lady Gaga’s songs will be available as playable Jam Tracks: “Born This Way,” “The Edge of Glory,” “Applause,” “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande, “Bloody Mary,” “Stupid Love,” “Just Dance,” and “Poker Face.”

To make the announcement, Lady Gaga took to X on Tuesday and quote-tweeted a post she uploaded in Oct. 2019 where she asked, “What is fortnight?” She corrected it to the proper spelling “*Fortnite” with a photo of her character skin in the game.

In 2023, the playable headlining festival was introduced with a partnership between The Weeknd and Epic Games. But Fortnite isn’t the only game interested in a live music aspect, and more artists are working with video games to have their music played in the games. Roblox has held multiple concerts in its game with big-name artists such as Lil Nas X, Charli XCX (through Samsung’s Superstar Gallery), David Guetta, Twenty One Pilots, and more.

The announcement that Lady Gaga will headline the second Fortnite Festival comes as her fans wait for her to reveal plans for a new album, which she’s hinted that she’s working on through photos on her Instagram.