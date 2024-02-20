Job Interviews with a Robot: Why A.I. is Not Ready to Take Over the Hiring Process

Ideas
By Joey Lautrup and Justine Simons
Joey Lautrup is a senior video producer at TIME.
Justine Simons is executive producer for digital video at TIME.
Hilke Schellmann, author of "The Algorithm," argues that AI-based tools aren't ready for use in the hiring process. Yet, many large American companies already rely upon them.
