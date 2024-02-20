  • Ideas
  • Technology

Job Interviews with a Robot: Why A.I. is Not Ready to Take Over the Hiring Process

1 minute read
Ideas
By Joey Lautrup and Justine Simons
Joey Lautrup is a senior video producer at TIME.
Justine Simons is executive producer for digital video at TIME.

Hilke Schellmann, author of "The Algorithm," argues that AI-based tools aren't ready for use in the hiring process. Yet, many large American companies already rely upon them.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.