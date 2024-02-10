Excitement over the Super Bowl LVIII is mounting, as fans prepare to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head. But there’s a certain Super Bowl halftime show which has also got everybody talking, as music icon Usher (born Usher Raymond IV) is set to entertain the crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the hotly-anticipated performance upon us, there are two questions on people’s minds: What is Usher’s Super Bowl setlist and who are Usher’s Super Bowl guests? As for the latter, it’s a long-standing tradition for star performers to invite cameos from other musicians.

In 2020, joint lead performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin. In 2016, Coldplay invited Beyoncé to join them on stage, while Britney Spears famously made an appearance when Aerosmith and NSYNC shared the halftime slot in 2001. And, of course, Usher was a special guest himself in 2011, when The Black Eyed Peas had him join them for their intermission show.

There are some performers who opt to enjoy the moment solo. In 2023, Rihanna stood alone, albeit with an entourage of backup dancers and her newly-unveiled baby bump, as she belted out her hits. However, people are convinced that Usher has plans to be joined on stage by guests of honor, and the musician himself has said he gave serious consideration as to who he should share his moment with and what songs he should sing from his extensive catalog. Read on for what we know.

What is Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show setlist?

Speculation is rife over what songs Usher has selected for his all-important intermission performance. The halftime show is typically 13 minutes long. However, the 45-year-old musician has reportedly managed to extend his slot to 15 minutes, giving fans an extra two minutes of enjoyment and himself additional time to fill.

People have flooded social media over the past few days, sharing their predictions and requests as to what Usher might sing, leading one fan to admit they were “a little shocked” by all the debate over the setlist. “It’s the Super Bowl. We know how this goes. Hopefully, we get a balance and some surprises,” they reasoned on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans have wondered if Usher’s setlist from his Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM will be somewhat mirrored.

“Usher will perform ‘OMG,’ ‘Yeah!’ ‘You Don’t Have To Call’ ‘Caught Up,’ and ‘My Way,’" said one self–assured fan. “Songs that I know Usher will NOT be performing: ‘I Need a Girl,’ ‘Same Girl,’ ‘Daddy’s Home’ with the Plies verse, and 'Love in the Club,'” another social media user said. “He WILL perform: ‘Good, Good,’ ‘Yeah!’ ‘OMG,’ and ‘DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love.’"

There’s also an ongoing debate as to whether Usher should include his 2010 hit “OMG” in the setlist. “Usher better not perform OMG [on] Sunday,” one fan wrote. While another commented, via an X post which has so far been viewed over 2.6 million times and has received 80k likes, “I didn’t realize so many ppl hated ‘OMG’ by Usher.” They went on to admit they enjoy dancing to the seemingly divisive track.

Meanwhile, fans are able to share their prediction lists by heading to a website titled Usher Setlist, which allows users to build a card naming all of the songs they think the R&B legend will perform.

In an interview with Apple Music, Usher addressed the fan theories circulating the internet. “There’s been these fantasy lists going out and people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, and last, and who’s going to come on the stage with me,” he said. “I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my presence which is here in Las Vegas [in my residency], and thinking about where we’re headed in the future.” Usher went on to hint that he may even incorporate skating into his halftime show—something he is known to do in his Las Vegas residency.

Who are Usher’s special guest performers for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Alicia Keys is a firm favorite to make an appearance with Usher during his Feb. 11 set. TMZ has reported that the singer has been confirmed for the show, however neither Keys or Usher have commented on this. The duo famously collaborated in 2004 for their hit song “My Boo,” so it’s not too much of a stretch to think they may share the stage together at the Super Bowl.

Another name being shared liberally is Justin Bieber. The Canadian pop star has a special relationship with Usher, who helped mentor him during the early stages of his career. Usher featured on Bieber’s 2010 song “Somebody to Love,” which many fans are eager to see the duo perform once more. For some, it's already a given that the pair will reunite at the halftime show. "I can’t wait for Usher and Justin Bieber to do 'Somebody to Love' at the Super Bowl," wrote one convinced fan.

Beyoncé is another potential guest star, as she featured on Usher's 2008 song "Love in This Club Part II" alongside Lil Wayne. Usher has also said he would be foolish not to perform his 2004 hit “Yeah!” which featured Lil Jon and Ludacris—two other potential special guests.