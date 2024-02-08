Snoop Dogg Is Suing Walmart Over a Dispute Involving Cereal

Rapper Snoop Dogg, along with his business partner Master P, is suing Walmart and Post Consumer Brands, a cereal manufacturing company. The rapper is accusing them of intentionally sabotaging his brand “Snoop Cereal,” which was launched in 2022.

When the cereal landed in Walmart last year, it was done so under the parent company Broadus Foods, which Master P said was the first ever black-owned cereal brand.

“This has been going on for over 100 years, that we’ve been consumers and never owners, so we’re changing that game,” Master P told Yahoo Finance Live.

But since then, Snoop Dogg and Master P say that fans have been struggling to find the cereals on Walmart's shelves. Using anecdotal video evidence from fans, the pair are arguing that Walmart kept the cereal in stock rooms and away from store shelves in 20 different states.

“At dozens of Walmarts all across America, everybody went and said, ‘Where is Snoop’s cereal?” Benjamin Crump, the lawyer for the two rappers, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Crump also says that the contract signed by the musicians required Snoop Dogg and Master P to buy back any unsold cereal.

“That shelf space in any supermarket is worth millions and is very, very limited,” said Eugen Radcliff, general counsel for Broadus Foods during the news conference.

“Post Consumer Brands was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business. We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations,” a representative from Post Consumer Brands [Post Foods] told TIME via email.

TIME has reached out to Walmart for comment.