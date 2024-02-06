How Other Country Music Artists are Reacting to Toby Keith’s Death

Country music stars are paying tribute to Toby Keith, who died on Monday at the age of 62 following a battle with stomach cancer, sharing their memories of the star and the impact his music had on their lives.

Country singer Zach Bryan reminisced about Keith's music in a social media post on X, writing, “too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear rest in peace friend we love you”

Country star Jason Aldean called it “a sad day” for country music and its fans, and wrote on X, “Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.”

Singer-songwriter John Rich called Keith “bigger than life” in a post on X. “Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend Toby Keith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed.”

“Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir,” singer Carrie Underwood wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos with Keith. “We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Others artists promised to “raise their red solo cups” in Keith’s honor, in reference to his 2011 song, “Red Solo Cup”.

“Toby Keith was a true trail blazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end,” said country group Old Dominion. “He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace.”

Keith wasn't immune to controversy with other country stars over the course of his career, in part due to his conservative politics. Keith famously feuded with Natalie Maines of the country music band The Chicks and singer Kris Kristofferson, neither of whom have publicly commented on his passing.

The star first opened up about his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2022, and remained candid about his experience throughout the treatment process. He is survived by his wife Tricia, three kids, and four grandchildren.