FIFA just revealed all the match dates and locations of the biggest-ever men’s World Cup, to be played across Mexico, Canada, and the United States in 2026.

In the first World Cup to feature 48 teams—up from 32 in 2022—a total of 108 matches will be played across 16 cities in the three host countries, kicking off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Mexico City.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the announcement on Sunday, alongside American comedian Kevin Hart, with appearances from other celebrities and sports figures including Canadian rapper Drake and former Brazilian player Cafu. This will be Mexico’s third time hosting the men’s tournament, the U.S.’s second, and Canada’s first time hosting.

The World Cup final will be played in the Greater New York Area on Sunday, July 19, 2026, after the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, beat bids from other contenders in Dallas and Los Angeles for the privilege to host the most widely viewed sporting event worldwide.

The stadium, located some five miles from New York City, has a capacity of 82,500 spectators and currently hosts the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets. The decision comes after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy lobbied for the stadium, citing the international appeal of their region and its vast infrastructure.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 FINAL is coming to town and we are ready to take the pitch. See you in '26!#WeAreNYNJ #WeAre26 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Zd7HjxfqPt — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 4, 2024

Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will open the tournament on June 11, 2026. With a capacity of 83,000, the stadium hosted the World Cup opening matches and finals of 1970 and 1986, respectively, and was where Argentina striker Diego Maradona scored the famous “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 quarterfinals.

FIFA released an infographic featuring the dates and locations of all the matches in the tournament, including semi-finals to be played in Dallas and Atlanta and quarterfinals in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, and Boston.