The rapper Killer Mike was arrested at the Grammys on Sunday, after winning three awards.
The news of his arrest came minutes before the awards ceremony began, according to reporter, Chris Gardner, who was at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles when Killer Mike was escorted away in handcuffs.
“An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena,” Gardner tweeted. “Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with.”
Representatives for Killer Mike and the LAPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier Sunday, the rapper won three Grammy Awards that were not televised: Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album. The nominations are his first in seven years.
“It feels absolutely grand. If it feels like some people are reaching the finish line first, don’t worry. Just keep running your race," he told Rolling Stone following the wins. "The only thing stopping you is your imagination. It’s our responsibility to be grand in every action.”
Write to Moises Mendez II at moises.mendez@time.com