Here’s What We Know About Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth

Mark Zuckerberg’s finances are once again garnering attention, following a landmark win for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, of which he co-founded and serves as the CEO. The billionaire is set to get even wealthier as Meta beat expectations with its newly-released fourth quarter earnings report.

Forbes estimated that Zuckerberg’s net worth increased by $29 billion on Friday alone due to the dramatic increase in Meta’s share price. At the time of going to press, Zuckerberg’s total net worth was pegged at $167. 9 billion on Forbes’ billionaires list, which is updated in real time. In January, the publication had estimated Zuckerberg’s net worth to be around $139 billion.

Bloomberg estimated in its own real-time list that Zuckerberg’s net worth was $142 billion, though the outlet has yet to update his number in the wake of the earnings report.

Outlets estimate Zuckerberg’s net worth using Meta share values along with valuations of the prices of his other assets, such as his real estate portfolio. Small discrepancies between outlets are common.

Zuckerberg is currently ranked as the fourth wealthiest person in the world according to Forbes, and as the fifth wealthiest according to Bloomberg.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have pledged to donate 99% of their wealth over the course of their lifetimes via the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The organization has committed over $4.9 billion in grants since its launch in 2015.

It’s been a monumental week for Zuckerberg. In addition to Meta’s shares surging, he also appeared in front of the Senate along with other big tech CEOs to answer questions about the rise of sexually explicit content involving minors proliferating across social media platforms.