Netflix has a long list of releases for the shortest month of the year.

We spy Emmy-winning detective works, like the TV comedies Monk, which starts streaming Feb. 5, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-4), which starts streaming Feb. 26. For Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, the site will begin offering several romance-themed titles, from a new season of reality TV dating show Love is Blind to a Netflix original movie Players, about a sports writer chasing a woman who likes to play the field.

Netflix original Formula One, the documentary series about race car driving, cruises into its sixth season on Feb. 23. And for those who haven’t seen the Oscar nominated sci-fi film Dune yet, make sure to watch it before it leaves Netflix on Feb. 29 because Dune: Part 2 hits theaters the next day on Mar. 1.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in February 2024

February 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda!

February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU

Orion and the Dark

February 5

Dee & Friends in Oz

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Raël: The Alien Prophet

February 8

One Day

February 9

A Killer Paradox

Alpha Males: Season 2

Ashes

Bhakshak

Lover, Stalker, Killer

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

February 14

A Soweto Love Story

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3

The Heartbreak Agency

Love is Blind: Season 6

Players

February 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

House of Ninjas

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

Ready, Set, Love

The Vince Staples Show

Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey, and the 'Love Is Blind' season 6 cast Courtesy of. Netflix

February 16

The Abyss

Comedy Chaos

Einstein and the Bomb

February 19

Rhythm + Flow Italy

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret?

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender

February 23

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Mea Culpa

Through My Window: Looking at You

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (live)

February 26

Rhythm + Flow Italy (new episodes)

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

The Mire: Millennium

Code 8 Part II

February 29

A Round of Applause

The Tourist: Season 2

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2024

February 1

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.:Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

February 2

Plus One

February 3

Ready Player One

Taylor Tomlinson: Have it All. Taylor Tomlinson at the Capital One Hall Cr. Todd Rosenberg/Netflix Courtesy of Netflix

February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 10

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

February 15

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

February 16

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

February 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

February 20

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

February 22

Southpaw

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

February 24

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2024

February 7

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

February 9

Prisoners

February 10

Father Stu

Goosebumps

February 14

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

February 19

Operation Finale

February 23

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

February 26

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 27

American Pickers: Season 15

February 28

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

February 29

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don't Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall