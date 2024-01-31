Netflix has a long list of releases for the shortest month of the year.
We spy Emmy-winning detective works, like the TV comedies Monk, which starts streaming Feb. 5, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-4), which starts streaming Feb. 26. For Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, the site will begin offering several romance-themed titles, from a new season of reality TV dating show Love is Blind to a Netflix original movie Players, about a sports writer chasing a woman who likes to play the field.
Netflix original Formula One, the documentary series about race car driving, cruises into its sixth season on Feb. 23. And for those who haven’t seen the Oscar nominated sci-fi film Dune yet, make sure to watch it before it leaves Netflix on Feb. 29 because Dune: Part 2 hits theaters the next day on Mar. 1.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in February 2024
February 1
¡Sálvese quien pueda!
February 2
Let’s Talk About CHU
Orion and the Dark
February 5
Dee & Friends in Oz
February 7
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2
Luz: The Light of the Heart
Raël: The Alien Prophet
February 8
One Day
February 9
A Killer Paradox
Alpha Males: Season 2
Ashes
Bhakshak
Lover, Stalker, Killer
February 13
Kill Me If You Dare
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
February 14
A Soweto Love Story
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3
The Heartbreak Agency
Love is Blind: Season 6
Players
February 15
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2
House of Ninjas
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
Ready, Set, Love
The Vince Staples Show
February 16
The Abyss
Comedy Chaos
Einstein and the Bomb
February 19
Rhythm + Flow Italy
February 20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
February 21
Can I Tell You A Secret?
February 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender
February 23
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
Mea Culpa
Through My Window: Looking at You
February 24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (live)
February 26
Rhythm + Flow Italy (new episodes)
February 28
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
The Mire: Millennium
Code 8 Part II
February 29
A Round of Applause
The Tourist: Season 2
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2024
February 1
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Moneyball
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.:Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something’s Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
February 2
Plus One
February 3
Ready Player One
February 5
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 10
Horrible Bosses 2
February 11
The Blacklist: Season 10
February 15
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
February 16
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
February 19
Little Angel: Volume 4
February 20
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
February 22
Southpaw
February 23
Everything Everywhere All at Once
February 24
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
February 26
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2024
February 7
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
February 9
Prisoners
February 10
Father Stu
Goosebumps
February 14
Chicken Run
Prometheus
Real Steel
February 19
Operation Finale
February 23
Married at First Sight: Season 12
The Real World: Season 12
February 26
19-2: Seasons 1-3
Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 27
American Pickers: Season 15
February 28
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
Morbius
Snowpiercer
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
February 29
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Don't Worry Darling
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Legends of the Fall
