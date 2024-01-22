Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he’s submitting legislation to parliament that will allow ethnic Ukrainians living in other countries and foreign volunteers fighting for the nation to take up dual citizenship.
The bill will establish the institution of “multiple” citizenship, Zelensky said in a Kyiv address dedicated to Ukrainian Unity day, which is celebrated Monday. Citizens of the Russian Federation won’t be able to apply, he said.
