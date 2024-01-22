  • World
Zelensky Proposes Offering Ukrainian Citizenship to Foreign Volunteer Fighters and Ethnic Ukrainians Worldwide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents new housing certificates to Ukrainian soldiers and their families at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv on Jan. 19, 2024.Ukrainian Presidency Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images
By Olesia Safronova / Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he’s submitting legislation to parliament that will allow ethnic Ukrainians living in other countries and foreign volunteers fighting for the nation to take up dual citizenship.

The bill will establish the institution of “multiple” citizenship, Zelensky said in a Kyiv address dedicated to Ukrainian Unity day, which is celebrated Monday. Citizens of the Russian Federation won’t be able to apply, he said.

