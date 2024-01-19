A small private plane with seven passengers on board made an emergency landing on a roadway outside Washington, D.C. on Friday shortly after taking off from nearby Dulles International Airport amid light snowfall. No injuries were reported.

The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan operated by regional commuter airline Southern Airways Express, was heading for Lancaster, Penn. when it made the emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, according to Flight Aware and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Courtesy Jonathan/Facebook

No cause for the emergency landing was immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

Dulles International Airport remains open for takeoffs and landings.

This is a breaking news story.