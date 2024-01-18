Your Questions About the New Hampshire Primary, Answered

Few dates on the political calendar hold as much weight as the New Hampshire primary.

Known for its historical influence on the trajectory of the entire presidential race, the New Hampshire primary has consistently served as a barometer for gauging the early success of candidates.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire voters will weigh in on the Republican nominating contest after Donald Trump’s record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses a week earlier. The results are expected to go a long way toward determining whether Trump can stay on his path to the nomination or whether any of his remaining challengers can stay in the race.

Here’s what you need to know about the New Hampshire primary.

Why is New Hampshire the first primary?

The origin of New Hampshire's status as the first primary state can be traced back to 1920, when it held the first-in-the-nation presidential primary in a race among local residents competing to become convention delegates.

Hoping for greater turnout at the polls, the state made a decision in 1948 to allow citizens to vote directly for presidential candidates—a choice that cemented New Hampshire’s influence on national politics. President Harry Truman lost the state’s Democratic primary in 1952 and decided not to seek re-election, paving the way for Dwight Eisenhower to become president.

Since 1975, New Hampshire's secretary of state has been required by state law to schedule the state’s primary at least seven days before another primary. The political tradition has become a source of pride for locals, who value the state's influential role in shaping the presidential nomination process and appreciate the direct engagement it allows citizens in the election as candidates flock to the state to campaign.

But in recent years, there has been growing debate about the fairness and representativeness of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation status. Critics argue that the state's demographics— predominantly white and not fully representative of the nation's diversity—mean it shouldn’t continue to hold such a prominent position in the primary calendar.

The debate has spurred discussions about potential changes to the order of the primaries. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) pushed for South Carolina to host the first-in-the-nation primary this election cycle, but New Hampshire refused to concede its spot.

When is the 2024 New Hampshire primary?

The New Hampshire primary will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, just eight days after the Iowa caucuses in which Trump scored a major win.

Only registered voters in the Granite State can cast a ballot for their party's nominee, though first-time voters can register to vote up to the day of the primary. New Hampshire voters can also submit absentee ballots with valid reason by Jan. 23.

The winners of each party's nomination will subsequently receive state delegates, with the goal of securing the national nomination. In New Hampshire, the Republican side allocates 22 delegates, while the Democratic side has 33 delegates at stake.

Why is New Hampshire important?

Following Trump’s win in Iowa, the New Hampshire primary likely stands as the best—and perhaps last—chance for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to secure a victory in a state or finish a close second to Trump. The results may be particularly important for Haley, who has gained momentum in the state recently and could pose a credible challenge to Trump with a strong performance ahead of the South Carolina primary in her home state. Among the remaining GOP candidates, Haley has spent the most time in New Hampshire with 49 events across 35 days in the state.

The New Hampshire primary also serves as an opportunity for Democratic challengers to President Joe Biden to demonstrate that voters want change within the party, particularly as his campaign has turned the attention to South Carolina, the site of his party's first officially sanctioned contest.

Who is on the ballot?

The Republican contenders on the ballot are Trump, DeSantis, and Haley. DeSantis and Haley finished behind Trump in the Iowa caucuses.

On the Democratic side, candidates include Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Notably absent from the ballot is Democratic President Joe Biden, who is prohibited from competing due to a dispute over the primary date. Despite his absence, some of Biden's supporters have initiated a write-in campaign in his favor. However, no Democratic candidate will be granted delegates this year as the Democratic Party will not recognize the results in New Hampshire.

According to a Jan. 18 538 poll, Trump commands the lead in the Republican field in New Hampshire, with 47% of likely primary voters intending to support the former president. Haley is currently polling in second with 34%, while DeSantis trails with approximately 5%.

Why isn't Joe Biden on the ballot?

In an attempt to enhance the diversity of the primary process, Biden advocated for the DNC to conduct the first official Democratic primary of 2024 in South Carolina instead of New Hampshire. Biden won South Carolina's primary in 2020, while he placed fifth in New Hampshire.

South Carolina scheduled its Democratic primary for Feb. 3, and the DNC directed New Hampshire to hold its primary on Feb. 6, coinciding with Nevada's primary. But New Hampshire state law mandates that its primary must take place one week before any similar contest, and the state's GOP-led legislature refused to change the date. Due to DNC rules, Biden is not permitted to participate in the New Hampshire primary, leading to his absence from the ballot.