Frigid weather and freezing rain are impacting U.S. residents from coast-to-coast as yet another arctic blast is set to impact the Northeast this weekend, and more storms are expected in the West.

Heavy rain and snow have been impacting the Pacific Northwest since Tuesday night, wreaking havoc and leaving at least 75,000 people without power in Oregon as of noon Wednesday, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks power outages across the country. It is the first in a set of storms to follow.

At the same time, a snowstorm across the Northeast brought New York City its first significant snowfall in some 700 days Monday night through Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the Northeast was experiencing below freezing temperatures, ranging from the mid-teens to twenties, causing icy roads.

Precipitation will continue in both regions until the end of the week. Rain, snow and strong wind gusts are expected in the Northern Rockies, Accuweather reports.

Meteorologists have predicted that some of the highest snowfall in the U.S. thus far this season could arrive this week, as regions from Oregon to the Washington Cascades are expected to experience anywhere from 24-48 inches of snow.

Light snow accumulation is also expected on Friday in the Northeast, with the National Weather Service estimating anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow.

At least 12 people in states including Arkansas, Kansas and Oregon, have died due to the ongoing winter storms.

The National Weather Service of Portland and Southwest Washington has warned against all travel due to icy roads and slick conditions.