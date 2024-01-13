Central Oklahoma experienced a 4.1-magnitude earthquake early Saturday morning, marking the latest in a string of seismic activities that have unsettled the region. This event closely followed a slightly stronger earthquake of 4.4 magnitude the previous night, and was accompanied by a series of smaller quakes, creating a heightened state of alert among residents.

The earthquake, which occurred just after 5:30 a.m. local time, was centered approximately 19 miles north of Oklahoma City, near the Northeast Edmond Gas and Oil Field. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake, with a depth of about 4.1 miles, was part of a cluster of seismic events spanning both Friday and Saturday.

Oklahomans took to social media to share their experiences, with reports of shaking being particularly prevalent in the immediate area and across Oklahoma City.

Turn up the volume! This is what it sounded like when the 4.2 M earthquake hit. Unreal!



📸 from David Noellsch in Edmond pic.twitter.com/ujPbGb6oZ2 — Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) January 13, 2024

The Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS) issued a statement on Saturday morning, acknowledging reports of strong shaking and urging residents to take precautions. No injuries have been reported.

State officials emphasized the need for residents to secure valuables that might be affected by potential strong aftershocks. The OGS warned that "the seismic hazard remains high in the area" and advised the practice of "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" during such events.

Friday night saw a 4.4-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter approximately a mile away from the location of the subsequent Saturday morning quake. The USGS also recorded four smaller earthquakes in the area, ranging from 2.5 to 2.7 magnitude, bringing the total seismic events to at least six since Friday.

The recent earthquakes fell short of the most powerful seismic event documented in state history, when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake took place on Sept. 3, 2016 near Pawnee in the northern part of Oklahoma.