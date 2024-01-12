A Philippine prosecutor has dismissed a criminal complaint of grave threats against former President Rodrigo Duterte due to lack of evidence.

Read More: Philippine Prosecutor Subpoenas Ex-President Rodrigo Duterte Over Alleged Death Threat

Quezon City Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ulric Badiola dismissed the compliant filed by House of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader France Castro for “want of sufficient evidence,” according to a copy of the resolution on Jan. 9 but released to media on Friday.

In October, Castro, Duterte’s political opponent, alleged that the former president during a television show threatened to kill her, and that the continued spread of his remarks presented dangers to her life, liberty and security.

The 78-year-old former president, known for his fiery, often expletives-ridden remarks, denied the accusation.