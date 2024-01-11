A new AI-generated comedy special featuring the voice of George Carlin has been released more than 15 years after the comedian's death, sparking outrage from Carlin's daughter.

The hour-long special, called “George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead!” was created by an AI program called Dudesy that learns from data to create new episodes of a a weekly podcast and YouTube show co-hosted by Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen, with the AI acting as a third host.

Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, has come out against the special, posting a statement on X on Wednesday. “My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination,” she wrote. “No machine will ever replace his genius. These AI generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again.”

“Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to?” Carlin continued. “But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere.”

The special addresses current topics Carlin may have broached in his comedy if he were alive, including mass shootings and billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. “I just want to let you know very clearly that what you’re about to hear is not George Carlin. It’s my impersonation of George Carlin that I developed in the exact same way a human impressionist would,” the AI says at the beginning of the special. “I listened to all of George Carlin’s material and did my best to imitate his voice, cadence and attitude as well as the subject matter I think would have interested him today. So think of it like Andy Kaufman impersonating Elvis or like Will Ferrell impersonating George W. Bush.”

The show is the second Dudesy comedy special. The first, an AI-generated standup routine featuring the likeness of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, was removed after Brady threatened legal action.