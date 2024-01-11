The small Southeast Asian nation of Brunei has for several years been home to one of the world’s most swoon-worthy royals and one of Asia’s “most eligible bachelors”—though Prince Abdul Mateen, who is still regularly described as “hot,” “sexy,” and variations thereof, has now given up the latter title.

The 32-year-old trained helicopter pilot and major in the Royal Brunei Air Force—known for winning sports medals in polo, hanging out with tigers, and amassing 2.5 million Instagram followers—is marrying his “commoner” (non-royal) fiancée, 29-year-old Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, in a part-traditional, part-grandiose 10-day royal nuptial festival this month that began on Jan. 7 and will end on Jan. 16.

The solemnization ceremony, which officially legalizes the marriage before further days of celebration, took place on Thursday, Jan. 11, at the gold-domed Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque. Only male guests—mostly ministers and government officials, and excluding even the bride—were allowed to attend the ceremony in the mosque.

Prince Mateen is the son of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world’s richest royals with an estimated net worth of nearly $28 billion—evidenced by his several jets, hundreds of Rolls Royces and Ferraris, and a palace with 1,700 rooms. Prince Mateen, sixth in line to the throne, is the Sultan’s fourth son and 10th child.

Isa-Kalebic is the granddaughter of one of the Sultan’s special advisors, Pehin Dato Isa—the founding chairman of the Royal Brunei Airlines. Media reports say Isa-Kalebic runs a fashion brand called Silk Collective and co-owns a tourism company called Authentirary with a friend.

The engagement of the two was announced in October 2023, but they’re believed to have been dating for years, though details of their courtship remain scant. The couple was seen together at the wedding ceremonies of Mateen’s sisters Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah in 2023 and Princess Fadzilah in 2022.

Previous Brunei royal wedding ceremonies have similarly lasted several days, given the multiple events involved. Local media outlet The Scoop reports that the schedule kicked off with a royal proposal on Jan. 7. The highlight of the festivities is the reception, which takes place in the sultanate palace Istana Nurul Iman on Jan. 14 and is expected to be attended by an array of celebrities and notable guests.

Details of the international who’s-who guest list have not been publicized, but it could potentially include guests from the British royal family—Mateen and his Sultan father were spotted at King Charles’ coronation and Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, and the Sultan also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. Royals from Jordan are also expected to attend, after Mateen and his parents attended the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Alseif last June.

After the reception, the newlywed Brunei royal couple will then embark on a procession through the streets of the capital, Bandar Seri Bagawan, in a grand parade. To cap off the celebration, a royal banquet will be held on Jan. 15.