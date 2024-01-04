Verizon Could Owe You Up to $100. Here’s How to File a Claim

Verizon has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that the company charged administrative fees without properly disclosing them to customers. While the company denies any wrongdoing, the settlement will involve a $100 million payout to customers.

If you are eligible to receive a portion of the settlement, you will receive either an email or mailed letter from Verizon with instructions as to how to apply for a payout, which must be done before April 15, 2024. The email or letter should contain a Notice ID and Confirmation code which you can use to submit a claim on Verizon’s website.

Customers can sue Verizon as opposed to taking the settlement. Those who do must send a written letter to Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement Administrator, Attn: Exclusions, P.O. Box 58220, Philadelphia, PA 1910. The letter must be postmarked before Feb. 20, 2024. Those who do not opt out of the settlement or apply for the payout will lose both the right to sue Verizon and their claim to settlement money.

Verizon says each customer should expect to see a minimum payment of $15, but payments could be as high as $100 per person depending on how long you were a Verizon subscriber and how many eligible customers file claims. Payments will be delivered via check or electronic payment.